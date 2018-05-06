Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram is a prolific writer who, in addition to his weekly columns, wrote or contributed to at least 12 books.
Three remain available for purchase and pickup at the Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Other titles may be found at area bookstores or online at goo.gl/xyDb4b, or at the Davenport Public Library. Visit goo.gl/w4USPw for more information about the library offerings.
1. "The Best of Bill Wundram: A Collection of Favorite Columns from the Quad-City Times," 1990
2. "Raging River," 1993
3. "What's so funny?: A bunch of the best and worst jokes from Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram. Some are even funny." 1994
4. "Iowa: Celebrating the Sesquicentennial," 1995
5. "A Time We Remember: Celebrating a Century in Our Quad-Cities," 1999
6. "Mom, Apple Pie & a Slice of Bill Wundram," 2001; available for purchase and pickup at the front desk of the Times
7. "What, Where, and Yummy: My Favorite Places in and around the Quad-City Region," 2001; available for purchase and pickup at the front desk of the Times
8. "Finnius: The Tale of a Lost Little Elephant," 2003
9. "Finnius and the Christmas Surprise," 2004
10. "Finnius and the Baby Orphan Elephant," 2005; available for purchase and pickup at the front desk of the Times
11. "The West End Kid: The Life of Doctor Jack Sunderbruch," 2007; foreword by Bill Wundram
12. "Sweet Memories: The Lagomarcino's Story," 2008