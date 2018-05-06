Bill Wundram's voicemail always greeted callers with a cheerful, "Hello, Friends!" In that spirit, we created a "Hello, Bill!" tour, where you can take selfies to post on social media with the hashtag, #wundram to help us celebrate his retirement after 74 years.
BILL WUNDRAM STATUE
Where: Bix Plaza, corner of 4th Street and River Drive, in front of the Quad-City Times building.
Did you know? Bill stands near statues of Bix Beiderbecke, Bix 7 Executive Director Ed Froehlich, runner Bill Rodgers and others. At holidays, you may spot him sporting a silly hat.
LEVEE INN
Where: Davenport riverfront, near the skybridge and LeClaire Park.
Did you know? Archie Weindruch, who ran the hot dog stand at the Levee Inn on the Davenport riverfront, named menu items after notable Quad-Citians. While it's no longer serving, the Levee Inn menu board still touts the Wundram Hot Dog, which Bill likes to say is "full of onions."
WILLIAM WUNDRAM PARKWAY
Where: 4th and Iowa streets, Davenport
Did you know? This greenspace was named after Bill in 2013.
PORTRAIT OF BILL
Bill was photographed with his statue when it was unveiled. That portrait greets visitors to the Quad-City Times office.
Where: Quad-City Times lobby, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport.
Did you know? The Times also named the Wundram Auditorium after Bill in 2009.
More fun facts
BILL'S BOBBLEHEAD
Have you seen the elusive Bill Wundram bobblehead? They were a giveaway during a 2015 Quad-Cities River Bandits game, as part of Bill Wundram Night at Modern Woodmen Park. Bill even sang "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch!
A SPECIAL SPOT
Rarer even than the bobblehead, Bill recalls a unique promotion during his career: He signed collectible toilet lids!
CAPT. BILLY'S STEAMBOAT TREASURES
Bill has collected riverboat memorabilia since he was 10. He donated his collection, which he believes is the largest private collection north of St. Louisa, to the Putnam Museum and Science Center in 2014. The collection, Captain Billy's Steamboat Treasures, was exhibited in 2016.