Bill Wundram's voicemail always greeted callers with a cheerful, "Hello, Friends!" In that spirit, we created a "Hello, Bill!" tour, where you can take selfies to post on social media with the hashtag, #wundram to help us celebrate his retirement after 74 years.

BILL WUNDRAM STATUE

Where: Bix Plaza, corner of 4th Street and River Drive, in front of the Quad-City Times building.

Did you know? Bill stands near statues of Bix Beiderbecke, Bix 7 Executive Director Ed Froehlich, runner Bill Rodgers and others. At holidays, you may spot him sporting a silly hat.

Statues of famed jazz musician Bix Beiderbecke and Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram collect snow with their Santa Claus hats on in Davenport on Sunday, December 11, 2016. 
The bronze statue of Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram with a real pair of glasses at the Bix Plaza in front of the Quad-City Times building at 4th Street and River Drive in Davenport, Iowa Monday July 23, 2012.

LEVEE INN 

Where: Davenport riverfront, near the skybridge and LeClaire Park.

Did you know? Archie Weindruch, who ran the hot dog stand at the Levee Inn on the Davenport riverfront, named menu items after notable Quad-Citians. While it's no longer serving, the Levee Inn menu board still touts the Wundram Hot Dog, which Bill likes to say is "full of onions." 

Bill Wundram is a long-time champion of the Levee Inn on Davenport's riverfront. The former hot dog stand had a hot dog named after him.
The Levee Inn menu still lists a hot dog named named for Bill Wundram.

WILLIAM WUNDRAM PARKWAY

Where: 4th and Iowa streets, Davenport

Did you know? This greenspace was named after Bill in 2013.

Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram speaks during a ceremony to name the greenspace at 4th and Iowa Streets William Wundram Parkway in Davenport, Iowa Monday July 22, 2013.

PORTRAIT OF BILL

Bill was photographed with his statue when it was unveiled. That portrait greets visitors to the Quad-City Times office.

Where: Quad-City Times lobby, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

Did you know? The Times also named the Wundram Auditorium after Bill in 2009.

IMAGE FROM THE "BOOK OF BILL"
BELOW: Friends, co-workers and family of the Quad-City Times columnist gather at the auditorium named in his honor at the newspaper building in Davenport. Wednesday, May 20, 2009

More fun facts

BILL'S BOBBLEHEAD

Have you seen the elusive Bill Wundram bobblehead? They were a giveaway during a 2015 Quad-Cities River Bandits game, as part of Bill Wundram Night at Modern Woodmen Park. Bill even sang "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch!

Bill Wundram shows off his bobblehead likeness in 2015.

A SPECIAL SPOT

Rarer even than the bobblehead, Bill recalls a unique promotion during his career: He signed collectible toilet lids!

Quad-City Times columnst Bill Wundram recalls signing toilet lids when he was a cub reporter, during a roast at the Blackhawk.

CAPT. BILLY'S STEAMBOAT TREASURES

Bill has collected riverboat memorabilia since he was 10. He donated his collection, which he believes is the largest private collection north of St. Louisa, to the Putnam Museum and Science Center in 2014. The collection, Captain Billy's Steamboat Treasures, was exhibited in 2016.

Longtime Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram takes a seat next to one of the displays of his steamboat treasures Sunday during an ice cream social reception for a mini-exhibit of his collection on display at the Putnam Museum. 
