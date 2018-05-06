Molly, the Wundram family dog, sits on the patio furniture across from long time Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram on his first day of retirement at his home in Davenport on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
For a man who worked 74 years for the Quad-City Times and its predecessors and who is recognized virtually wherever he goes in the community, retirement has been hard to think about.
The paper has been his life.
But for Bill Wundram, who has written columns for the Times for 39 years, the time has come.
"I decided, my wife and I decided, that, 'Don't you think it's time?'" Wundram said Wednesday, the day he finalized his decision.
Not that it's easy.
At 93 and in good health, having rebounded from a stroke in 2013, Wundram said he "will miss the newsroom."
"I'll miss the clatter. I'll miss the laughter.
"But maybe, after these years, it's time to sit back in a chair."
For about 36 of his 39 years as columnist, he wrote seven days a week, a feat believed to be unprecedented in the history of American journalism.
Tears welled as he talked of his office, a one-of-a-kind place filled with the artifacts of a one-of-a-kind career.
There's a call light from the former Bishop's Buffet. A framed copy of the Jan. 19, 1995, Chicago Sun-Times with a picture of Wundram on the cover, claiming that a warm hug is better than sex. A Davenport parking meter ticket signed by comedian Red Skelton, a celebrity who became a friend.
Wundram reminisced, moving fluidly among decades, between centuries, pulling up names and stories, as classical music played in the background.
Davenport High School, 'Cep'
Wundram started writing when he was still in Davenport High School, taking journalism classes.
His teacher taught "the five w's and the h," Wundram said, referring to the basic questions that must be asked in a news story: who, what, when, where, why and how.
"And get color," Wundram said. "Get life. Get life."
The teacher suggested Wundram write a sample news story, so he reported about the time his family got a dog.
"I looked in her big, brown eyes and I thought it was Lana Turner," Wundram said, recalling his lead sentence and his reference to the beautiful Hollywood actress of the time. "But it was a cocker spaniel puppy."
"He thought, 'Wow,'" Wundram said of his teacher. "And I thought, 'I've got to keep this going.'"
Like most men his age, he joined the military service during World War II, but received a medical discharge because of debilitating migraine headaches. He came to work for the Democrat, a predecessor to the Quad-City Times.
"I didn't know what to do," Wundram said of reporting. "They sent me out on a murder case off Iowa Street. A woman was shot. I wrote it as I saw it. 'It was a dark night in an everyday neighborhood. Who would think a murder would happen here?'
"Cep (city editor Bill Ceperly) said to me, 'Billy — he called me Billy — this isn't really what we need.'
"Well, I just kept going along and finally I felt very secure in covering the city. City Hall, council meetings and the courthouse and courts. And federal court. That was a heavy load."
In the early days, reporters were known for drinking, particularly on Saturday night. He recalls a night when there was a two-car fatality and Cep called out, "'Is there any reporter here sober enough to go out?'"
Wundram wasn't part of that tradition, though. He likes a dry martini with two olives now and then, but is not a drinker. He also never smoked, although the early newsrooms were often hazy with smoke. And, "I don't cuss," he said.
The Sioux City plane crash
A memorable news story was his coverage of the United Airlines Flight 232 DC-10 crash in Sioux City, Iowa, in July 1989. Catastrophic failure of the plane's tail-mounted engine led to the loss of many flight controls. Of the 296 passengers and crew on board, 111 died in the accident and 185 survived. As it turned out, two women from Davenport were on the plane. One died, one survived.
By this time, Wundram was already retirement age — 64. He had been a reporter, city editor and an award-winning features editor and was well into his column-writing days.
But when then-editor Dan Hayes looked around the newsroom for the best reporter to cover this story, he chose Wundram.
"I got out there, it was early morning, and there was the plane," Wundram said, referring to the crash scene. "It was still smoldering. I was just a lost soul to cover a big thing. But there was another newsman there. I said, 'Where are you from?' He said, 'I'm from the Detroit News.' I said, 'I'm from a very small paper and can you help me?' He said, 'Don't take lip from anybody. Don't be a sissy. And I wasn't. I wasn't a sissy."
Wundram made his way to the hospital and got an interview with the injured woman by telling the nursing staff he was her nephew.
That wasn't his first plane crash, though.
He also wrote about a crash in Moline in which nine people died. Wundram and photographer Harry Boll "went out to the scene the next morning and there was a guy there in a military uniform. He said, 'I was on the plane. I wasn't hurt.'"
But the man wanted to revisit the scene of the crash and, in so doing, he found the seat in which he had been riding. "That was a great photo and a good follow-up," Wundram said.
"You gotta be there," he said. "You gotta talk to the person."
Celebrities, the circus, the future
Famous people? Oh yes, many. Louie Armstrong, Bob Hope, Tony Bennett, Elizabeth Taylor, Red Skeleton, Mickey Rooney, Walt Disney.
One of his most outrageous encounters involves Hope, who was in the Quad-Cities for what is now the John Deere Classic golf tournament. "There were a million people around him. I wasn't going to get near him. But I saw a big car. I figured that was a car waiting for Bob. I knew the driver so I said, 'I want to ride along.' He said, 'Oh, I don't know.' There was a woman in the car, so I just got in and said 'Hi, how are you?' She said, 'Who are you? I said, 'I'm Bill.'"
Within a short time Hope got into the car and the woman told Hope, "'That's Bill.'" And off they drove.
Anyone who's read Wundram through the years knows he loves the circus and he occasionally performed as a clown. One idea he did not get to pursue was "to write a column from the back of an elephant."
"I thought it'd be cute idea. I don't think anybody's ever done it."
A cute idea he did pursue, a year ago this time, was "to do a story on the first of May on Maysville," he said, referring to the tiny community in central Scott County. "I thought that would be fun as heck."
Wundram wasn't diving anymore, so a photographer drove him out. "It's nothing of a town. Clean, little houses, places where there were businesses, a tavern, they're all gone.
"But there was a guy cutting the lawn. I wanted to talk to people. Pretty soon, as we were leaving, word got around that I was in town. People were saying, 'Bill Wundram's in town, Bill Wundram's in town.' People were lined up, waving. Waving at me."
Without column deadlines hanging over his head, Wundram hints that he might work on a book. "I have a story that's tremendous," he says.
It would be called "Yard Games Tonight," and it would chronicle the lives of the people who lived in the tight-knit Bettendorf neighborhood where Wundram and Helen raised their family. This was the neighborhood along River Drive where they lived in the big white house with pillars that they decorated with red ribbon like candy canes at Christmas.
Life moves on.
