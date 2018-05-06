Fellow reporters at the Quad-City Times can recall times when Bill Wundram would pop out of his office to say something like, "I don't go to Mickey Mouse movies anymore."
After a pause, a co-worker would oblige him by saying, "Why's that, Bill?"
"They give me Disney spells," he'd reply, clapping his hands. Groan.
That is Wundram: a reporter, editor, columnist and community cheerleader whose 74-year career will never be matched but who also is a fun-loving showman-clown who values laughter.
One might also recall that Mickey Mouse and Disney aren't just names to Wundram. The famed Walt Disney once sent his Mary Poppins jet to the Quad-Cities to fly Wundram and his wife, Helen, to his California headquarters for a day-long visit, one of hundreds of you're-kidding stories in Wundram's repertoire.
At 93, Wundram has done just about every job there is to do at this newspaper. And in the line of duty he kissed pigs at farm shows, drove a sulky at the former Quad-City Downs, conducted a portion of the Holiday Pops concert of the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra and led "I'm with Bill" tours in Tahiti, Egypt and Vietnam.
At one time, a former editor made him the "ideas editor." Because Wundram always has ideas. When others on the Times' editorial board posed weighty questions of presidential candidate Al Gore, Wundram asked him what he carried in his pockets.
An enduring legacy is the impact Wundram had through the phrase, "Is anybody there? Does anybody care?"
He used it to great effect in promoting community good.
He prodded the repair of potholed streets, nudged the renovation of Davenport's downtown, suggested the naming of a Bettendorf elementary school after Quad-City artist Paul Norton and inspired a sizable donation that helped a young Polish immigrant get on her feet.
The power of words, the power of caring.
Greeting people at his office or out in the community, Wundram's blue eyes and 150-watt smile shone as he pumped someone's hand with a "Hi, hi, how are you, old friend?" — regardless of whether he remembered the person or not.
At the beginning
His story began in west Davenport, where he was born on Dec. 21, 1924. He likes to say that he was born on "the shortest day of the year - that's why I'm so short."
One of his teachers at Davenport High School praised his writing skills, but scolded him for talking too much, son Tim said. She suggested he be a car salesman.
But Wundram pursued writing and after a stint in the Army, he got a job as a reporter at the Davenport Democrat & Leader. Another story is from the time he covered his first meeting. After Wundram introduced himself, the sergeant at arms yelled to the podium: "The newspaper boy is here to collect."
Then there's the saga of how he met his wife, Helen. He and two other reporters were at a fire station to mooch a free meal. When an alarm came in, Wundram slid down a 20-foot pole with the rest of them. But the pole was slick and he landed in a heap at the bottom, shattering his left leg in 17 places and hurting his right knee.
The happy ending is that while mending at the former Mercy Hospital, he met a pretty red-haired nurse named Helen Voorhees and, in 1952, they were married. They're still married.
Award-winning editor, columnist
Wundram's first big editing project came in 1955 when he was put in charge of producing the newspaper's Centennial edition, 10 special sections commemorating 100 years of the newspaper and the community. When it was finished, he was made city editor.
From there he moved to features and the Sunday sections. It was in this role that he reached the pinnacle of his first career at the Times.
He took the once-staid women's pages and, with fresh, ground-breaking and sometimes wild ideas, propelled the newspaper into the upper strata of features sections in the country.
In November 1979, Wundram began his second career at the Times - writing a weekly column and launching Soundoff, an irreverent, reader-participation section that was part of the Saturday edition. It was almost "anything goes."
Among its famous letter-writers was "Marvella of Muscatine," a woman who complained that monkeys housed at the former Fejervary Park Zoo should, out of modesty, wear clothes.
In the mid-80s, Wundram's column went to seven days a week, an unheard-of feat in newspapering.
There were funny columns, like the male deer that tried to mate with a lawn ornament female deer, and there were incredibly sad columns, like the hoe-handle-thin man Wundram saw in line at the cafeteria at University Hospitals. The man wanted some mashed potatoes, but fumbled with his coin purse when asked to pay for them. "Mother always handled the money," the man said. Apparently the man's wife had died that morning. Wundram wrote: "I watched this old man wipe the tears into a big white handkerchief and then tuck the dreams into his pocket."
When news was slow, Wundram made his own. During a hot spell he fried an egg on a sidewalk. He took his dog to rate treats at bank drive-up windows. He searched for the best martini and fruit cake recipes and the ugliest ties. And he often wrote of his annual journeys with Helen to northern Minnesota in the fall when the trees were a crayon box of color. Turkey notes were a reliable Thanksgiving subject, and the gin-and-raisin arthritis cure was good anytime.
He made such a name for himself that the Iowa Associated Press designated an annual citation in his name: the Bill Wundram Column Writing Award.
In 1986, while wearing a tux for a performance that never happened, he worked his sources at the former St. Luke's Hospital until the wee hours of the morning, trying to confirm actor Cary Grant's death in Davenport.
He became known for certain words he either invented or liked to use. In addition to the "anybody there-anybody care" question, it was "always a 'slab' of pie," Tim said. "It was never a 'piece.' And a 'dollop' of whipped cream. It was always a dollop."
Other favorites were "drench coats," "Quad-Citizens," "Sell-more Avenue" (for Elmore) and taverns "redolent" with the smell of beer.
The circus, the river, Bix, family
While Wundram spent a lot of time at the office, he has other interests as well, particularly the circus.
He fell in love with the Big Top when he was a little boy and, through the years, often threatened to "run away and join."
A couple of times he actually did, getting permission from an editor to work as a clown while writing columns about the characters he encountered and what it was like to be shot out of a canon.
Son Tim recalls the week they worked with the Franzen Bros. Circus in Wisconsin, Tim as a concessionaire and Wundram as Silly Billy the Clown. "That was huge," Tim said of the experience.
"He often said the finest week of his life — other than when he got married and when the kids were born — was the week the two of us spent at the Franzen Brothers.
"We put up tents in the morning and took them down at night. We fed the lions, we fed the elephants, we worked sun-up to sundown."
The Mississippi River and steamboat lore are other big interests, and in 2014 Wundram donated his steamboat memorabilia collection to the Putnam Museum, Davenport. Included are a steamboat wheel, an anchor, song sheets, bells and parts of a staircase.
Bix Beiderbecke, Davenport's legendary jazz composer, also is high on the interest list.
"I think Bix Beiderbecke might not yet have become recognized in his hometown were it not for Bill," former Times editor Dan Hayes said.
"Bill began collecting Bix records as a teenager and interviewed dozens of Bix’s family members, schoolmates and contemporaries. His many stories helped promote the birth and growth of the jazz festival. Over 40 years, Bill also did so much to help bring fame to the Quad-City Times Bix 7."
That's why there's a bronze statue of Wundram standing next to Bix on the Times' property.
Ask Helen Wundram what it's like to be married to Bill, and she laughs and talks about all the fun they had going places and meeting people.
"When we first started dating, we would chase every ambulance and fire because he would have his camera in the car," she said at his 50th anniversary. "I'm kind of used to going along."
There were hard times. When their son Peter was a child, he had a massive brain aneurysm that threatened his life. He survived with radical, marathon surgeries performed in Chicago. But years later, the aneurysm that had been clipped, unexpectedly burst.
Wundram and his wife were returning to Davenport after a visit with a circus in Colorado when they received the news that Peter had died of a brain hemorrhage. He was 36.
A framed photograph in the circus-themed room of the Wundram home shows Bill and Helen with the two Colorado clowns, smiling broadly.
"I always say that's the last time we were really happy," Wundram says, gesturing to the photo.
In addition to son Tim, the Wundrams have a daughter, Becky, and four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Time to write books
In between all his newspaper writing, Wundram penned about 10 books. His proudest is "A Time We Remember," a photo-heavy hardcover that celebrates a century of the Quad-Cities.
Others are three stories of "Finnius" — children's tales about a baby orphan elephant — and "What, Where and Yummy," a collection of Wundram's favorite places in and around the Quad-City region.
Between the ideas, creativity and perfect words and phrases, no one will ever do what Wundram has done. His record will stand.