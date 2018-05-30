Bishop Hill will rally together again to raise funds to help send area veterans to Washington, D.C., with Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities.
The Illinois community will host its Honor Flight Benefit from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, June 10, in the village park.
Over the past nine years, Bishop Hill has raised more than $90,000 for the Quad-City chapter of Honor Flight Network. The program provides free trips for area veterans to visit their war memorials in the nation's capital.
Honor Flight representatives will be on hand during the benefit to answer questions and accept applications.
The benefit begins at 3 p.m. with a barbecue rib dinner in the park. The Illinois Patriot Guard and Legion Riders at the Galva American Legion will escort the flag into Bishop Hill at 3:30 p.m. Other planned events include a presentation of colors by area VFW and American Legion groups, speakers and patriotic music. A live auction will be conducted by Stenzel Auction Service.
The Filling Station Restaurant, Bishop Hill, is organizing the benefit. The dinner will be prepared by the Filling Station and the Bishop Hill Community Club. All proceeds are being donated to Honor Flight.
To volunteer or for more information, call 309-927-3355. To donate an auction item, call Glenda Wallace at 309-540-8432.