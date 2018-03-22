Lots of dirt has been dug to remodel Black Hawk College's Building 1, but college leaders decided to bring in even more soil Thursday in which to plunge their shovels.
About 60 people gathered on the east side of the building. A fresh batch of rich, jet-black top soil sat ready for sparkling silver-plated spades and the ceremonial start of a $16 million two-story addition next to an open courtyard on the Quad-Cities campus in Moline.
The 9,000-square-foot addition will include eight large classrooms, faculty offices and HVAC, LED lighting and fire suppression systems, said interim president John Erwin.
"As you can see, the celebration has begun already," said college board chairman Rick Fiems. "Yet it's the culmination of a long process."
The addition is part of a master facilities plan Black Hawk administrators and board members recognized as needed to update the college's facilities, said Erwin. Some of the buildings at Quad-Cities campus are at least 40 years old, he said.
Projects also are underway at BHC's Outreach Center in East Moline and at its East Campus between Kewanee and Galva, he said.
The outreach center's HVAC system and classrooms are being upgraded, as are the welding and trades center and arena areas at the East Campus, Erwin said.
A newly designed student services welcome area in the front of Building 1 will enhance that area, Erwin said.