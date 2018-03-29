Black Hawk College and the IFT Local 1836 announced Thursday afternoon that there is a tentative contract agreement between them.
College administrators and the union, comprised of about 160 full-time faculty and staff from both campuses, have been negotiating for about a year. The union's previous contract expired during the summer.
Earlier this week, the union announced it planned to strike Monday if an agreement was not reached.
And on March 13, the college board passed a resolution spelling out restrictions that would be applied to members of the union if they did choose to strike.
Both sides confirmed the possible agreement was reached and that the strike deadline had been suspended.
"Literally, it's still warm," union spokesman Acie Earl said of the agreement around 5 p.m.
Amy Maxeiner, BHC’s vice president for instruction and student services, said the college was excited that students would see no interruption in their classes on Monday. Black Hawk classes are not in session today.
Earl and Maxeiner said the contract must still receive final approval from the Black Hawk Board of Trustees and the union's membership.
Both are expected to vote Monday, they said.
Earl and Maxeiner declined Thursday to provide any details on the agreement.
Previously, Earl has said the union wanted an increase in pay for its members comparable to increases for administrators.
Maxeiner said earlier that the administration was after a fair contract that allows for concerns over declining enrollment and uncertain state funding.