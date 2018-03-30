IFT Local 1836 and the Black Hawk College Board of Trustees have confirmed plans to decide on Monday the fate of a tentative contract agreement.
The two sides have been negotiating for about a year, with the union's 160 members working without a contract since the summer. A strike planned for Monday was averted by Thursday's agreement, but the contract must still be finalized by both sides.
The board has scheduled a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Building One board room at the college,. 6600 34th Ave., Moline, where trustees will vote on the deal, according to college officials.
Union spokesman Acie Earl said there is no fixed time for the union's vote, but it also is planned Monday. Presenting the contract's details to members and allowing them to vote must be planned around their work schedules, he said.
Details of the contract have not been announced. The union was seeking a pay increase comparable to what it says administrators have received. Black Hawk officials have said they wanted a contract that is fair but addressed concerns about declining enrollment and uncertain state funding.