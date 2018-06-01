A block party is planned 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 7 on the corner of 11th Street and 21st Avenue in Rock Island to celebrate an urban renewal project called Salvation Park.
Representatives of Olivet Baptist Church, 1115 21st Ave., and Friendship Manor, 1209 21st Ave., worked together on the beautification project. They were aided by several neighborhood partners, donors, city officials and Friendship Manor founders, the King’s Daughters and Sons.
Salvation Park includes a new parking lot, a new entrance to the neighborhood and the removal of a former Salvation Army building and another unattractive building in the 1100 block of 21st Avenue.
Work included the creation of a welcome way to the "Friendship Neighborhood" on the southeast corner of 11th Street and 21st Avenue, as well as a complementing welcome on the northeast corner.
The parking lot, completed in early 2017, is shared by Friendship Manor and Olivet Baptist Church. A gift from an anonymous donor allowed Friendship Manor to acquire the former Salvation Army property in April 2017.
Although Friendship Manor had created artistic renderings of their vision for the corner, acquiring the Salvation Army property made the renovation project possible, according to organizers.
The June 7 event will include a ribbon cutting, refreshments, entertainment and tours of Friendship Manor and Olivet Baptist Church. For more details, contact Pam Myers at Friendship Manor, 309-786-9667.