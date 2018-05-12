Several years ago, Mark Gassen, a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Davenport, was meeting with Davenport Police Sgt. Eric Gruenhagen late one night to help get things prepared for an upcoming Blue Mass.
“I met him down there and was listening to the radio,” Gassen said.
“As I was listening to what was coming over, I thought about the people in the city and thinking, ‘You have no clue what goes on in your town when you are nestled in your beds.’”
With the 4th annual Blue Mass being celebrated Monday, Gassen said that if people have no other reason to attend the mass, “you need to come for that.”
The mass will be held at 5:30 p.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, with Bishop Thomas Zinkula residing over the service.
The Blue Mass is to honor all public safety professionals and their families, including law enforcement, fire department professionals, paramedics, corrections officers and dispatchers.
The public is invited to attend.
“All we ask is that people at some point walk up to a police officer or firefighter or other first responder and give them a smile, a handshake and a thank you,” Gassen said.
Gruenhagen said that the mass is an excellent way for area first responders to build and promote relationships with the community.
“The job of a first responder, whether it be police, fire, medic, corrections officer, or dispatcher, is very, very difficult and involves great stress,” Gruenhagen said. “We see people when they are at their worst. We see tragedy in many forms and this sort of trauma has a profound effect on the first responder.
“We need the support of the public,” Gruenhagen said.
“The Blue Mass is a chance to bring the community together with first responders in a peaceful and positive manner,” he said. “It’s a way to remind everyone that first responders are human, also.
“We all need God’s blessing and when you boil it down we work for God,” Gruenhagen said.
The Blue Mass is held in conjunction with National Police Week.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed Public Law 87-726 designating May 15 as Peace Officers' Memorial Day, and the week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week.
The law was amended by the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, Public Law 103-322, signed by President Bill Clinton, directing that the flag of the United States be displayed at half-staff on all government buildings on May 15 each year.