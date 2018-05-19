With a little more than two weeks left before the June 5 primary, Democratic candidate for governor Nate Boulton said Saturday that a big chunk of the electorate still is up in the air.
Boulton, a state senator from Des Moines and one of six Democrats vying for the party’s nomination, made a campaign stop in the Quad-Cities on Saturday, talking to more than 50 people, many of them members of the United Steelworkers union, at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.
The state steelworkers union has endorsed Boulton, a labor attorney.
Boulton's visit came just a few hours before a Des Moines Register poll was released saying Des Moines businessman Fred Hubbell held an 11 point lead in the race, with 31 percent. Boulton was second at 20 percent. Union president Cathy Glasson of Iowa City was third at 13 percent, with 24 percent undecided or wouldn’t say.
The poll also said 75 percent still were persuadable. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percent.
Many of the campaigns have conceded that Hubbell is probably leading the race. He has far outspent the others in television and mail advertising. But the Register poll is better news or Boulton than a poll published earlier this month that had Hubbell leading him by 26 points.
The Register poll still has Hubbell falling a bit short of the 35 percent threshold needed to win the nomination outright, rather than having to go to a special convention.
The others in the race are John Norris of Des Moines, who has been a top aide to former governor and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, former Iowa Democratic Party Chair Andy McGuire and Ross Wilburn, a former mayor of Iowa City.
In his remarks Saturday, Boulton did not talk about his Democratic rivals, instead training his eye on Republican-controlled legislature. He said the legislature had hurt workers by lowering local minimum wage levels, curtailing collective bargaining rights and forbidding state and local governments from using project labor agreements, which unions support.
He also touted proposals to offer paid family leave and create a retirement savings plan for Iowa workers.
“The dark days are behind us. We have bright days ahead and we are going to deliver on the promise of Iowa’s future in 2018,” Boulton said.
Boulton goes into the last days of the campaign with more than $100,000 in the bank, according to his campaign, which said he raised more than $500,000 between the beginning of the year and May 14th.
There still is one debate remaining among the candidates. That is scheduled for May 30.