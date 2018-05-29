This rendering from the Davenport Community School District shows the new facade on the west side of Brady Street Stadium. The $2.5 million being spent on stadium renovations includes new artificial turf and expansion of the track.
This rendering from the Davenport Community School District shows the new facade on the west side of Brady Street Stadium. The $2.5 million being spent on stadium renovations includes new artificial turf and expansion of the track.
For now, Brady Street Stadium looks like a large sandbox.
The artificial turf has been peeled off the field at the Davenport stadium, and the new turf is to be installed in time for the football season.
The $2.5 million being spent on the district-owned facility is coming from Iowa's penny tax that is devoted to school infrastructure.
In addition to replacing the 10-year-old turf, the $2.5 million will pay for the expansion and resurfacing of the running track from six lanes to eight. Lastly, the funds approved by the school board in November will pay for upgrades to the stadium's facade along the west-side entrance, which will be made to match recent improvements to the ticket booth on the south side and the entrance signage.
"The major reason for the eight lanes instead of six lanes is that eight lanes are required to host a regional (track) meet," district spokesperson Dawn Saul wrote in an email Tuesday. "We can also move more athletes through an event more efficiently with an eight-lane track."
The stadium turf last was replaced in 2008 for $769,000. This year, $1 million of the $2.5 million renovation budget is for turf, which indicates an increase of more than 20 percent in total turf costs over 10 years.
The previous surface upgrade resulted in a negotiated agreement that required Assumption High School and St. Ambrose University to pay $2,000 for each use of the facility. The combined income from 10 events by the two private schools resulted in about $200,000 in income for the district over the ensuing 10 years.
Saul said she could not confirm whether Assumption or Ambrose will continue to use the stadium — and bolster the district's income — when the two schools finish their new sports complex.