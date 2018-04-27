It's going to get harder to get on and off of Arsenal Island for the next couple of weeks because of bridge washing.
The Rock Island Arsenal Directorate of Public Works reports the following closures:
• The Government Bridge will have single-lane closure for vehicular traffic Monday and Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; pedestrian traffic will remain open.
• The Government Bridge will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic Saturday and Sunday, May 5-6, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The Rock Island Viaduct and Moline bridge will have single lane closure Monday through Wednesday, May 7-9, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• American Discovery Trail Bridge will be closed to pedestrian traffic Monday through Wednesday, May 7-9, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Signage and/or traffic attendees will be used to warn and control traffic flow.