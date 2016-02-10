A good Wednesday to all. In a nutshell, it's cold with negative wind-chill values. That pretty much sums up the next few days. So bundle up and hunker down.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today we will see increasing clouds with a high near 17 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 3 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 20 degrees. Wind-chill values will dip as low as -10 degrees.
Thursday night brings a 20 percent chance of snow after midnight and a low around 11 degrees.
Hang in there, Spring is just around the corner.