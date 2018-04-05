Antoinette Gordon was eager to learn about opportunities to help grow her small business.
As the owner of Miss Twinkie's Daycare in Rock Island, Gordon attended the Small Business Assistance Workshop for Minority Business Owners and Entrepreneurs held Thursday night at Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 25, Rock Island.
The event, hosted by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, was attended by more than 30 future and current small business owners, and Rock Island aldermen Ivory Clark, Virgil Mayberry and James Spurgetis.
"I'm here to learn more about being a successful small business owner," Gordon said. "I'm trying to find ways to get financial help to better my business, take on more children, and grow my facility."
With 17 children attending her daycare, she said the workshop was helpful in teaching her how to secure loans to purchase supplies she needs for the business.
"I need changing tables, toys and yard equipment for the children," she said. "Applying for loans wasn't easy. Coming here, I've learned about more resources and ideas to run my business better."
This was the third small business workshop for Bustos, who said she was inspired to organize the gatherings after learning about challenges minority entrepreneurs have in accessing capital and other opportunities. She will host more sessions in other cities in her district, with the next one scheduled for Peoria.
In 2017, the Small Business Association issued more than $25 billion in small business loans, but only 2.5 percent of those went to businesses owned by African-Americans, she said. Noting 46 percent of jobs in Illinois are provided by small businesses, Bustos stressed the importance of supporting minority-owned businesses and their contribution to the economy.
"The whole idea of this is for people to walk away knowing there are resources out there and places they can turn if they need access to funds if they need to invest in their business and grow," she said. "Small businesses create two out of every three new jobs. That's why this is a focus for us."
Bustos said between 2007 and 2017, minority-owned businesses grew by 79 percent.
"That's 10 times faster than the overall growth rate of small businesses during that same time frame," she said. "You are folks whom we want to make sure we are reaching."
Kathy Jones owns Fast Lane Towing and Emergency Road Service in Carbon Cliff and sells Mary Kay cosmetics. She attended the workshop to learn about opportunities available to her and her son, Pharris Jones. He co-owns an automotive repair shop and accompanied his mother to the workshop.
"We wanted to see what resources were available in the community," Jones said. "My sons opened up their shop three weeks ago."
Mark Ferguson, deputy district director of the Illinois Small Business Administration led the discussion, advising attendees on the variety of loans and options available to them. The goal of the SBA is to aid, counsel and assist small business owners, he said.
"Lenders do not like to do business with startups. The SBA comes in and relaxes those standards. How many of you tried to get a Small Business Administration loan?" Ferguson asked the crowd, as no one raised their hand. "We can guarantee 80 percent of loans $100,000 and under."
He said having a business plan was important, and not to let fear hold you back.
"You can get analysis paralysis," Ferguson said. "Your success is our success. We have so many tools out there to help you be successful."