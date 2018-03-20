Sheriff Gerry Bustos overwhelmingly defeated former Sheriff Jeff Boyd in the Democratic primary election on Tuesday, capturing 80.4 percent of the vote, to 19.5 percent for Boyd. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Bustos earned 8,735 votes to 2,126 votes for Boyd.
Of 100,377 registered voters in the county, 17,247 turned out to re-elect Bustos, who will now face Republican candidate Keko Martinez in the November general election.
"The support I've gotten is incredibly humbling," Bustos said Tuesday night. "The volunteers and people who have helped out — it shows how committed they are to helping the Democratic process. I can't say thank you enough to the voting public. I promise to run a good, clean sheriff's office."
Bustos said he watched election returns at his home in Moline with family and friends.
"I was anxious for a while, but I'm pretty happy with the results now that they're coming back in my favor," he said.
Boyd, who said he was "always going to come back," couldn't muster enough support to overcome a scandal that resulted in his downfall and resignation in September 2014. He served in the sheriff’s department for more than 24 years and was elected sheriff in 2010. He was replaced by then-Capt. Gerry Bustos.
His resignation was part of an Alford plea to a misdemeanor charge of attempted official misconduct that accused him of cyberstalking and harassing an undocumented Mexican woman he met at DePaepe’s Gym in Rock Island. Illinois State Police have since released hundreds of text messages Mr. Boyd sent the woman.
As part of the plea deal, he was sentenced to one year of probation and forfeited pension earned during his four years as sheriff.
In an Alford plea, a defendant maintains innocence, but admits there is enough evidence for a conviction.
The election ends an aggressive campaign by Boyd, who began courting voters by going door-to-door back in August, working his way through the county, planting signs one yard at a time. He created a website he named sheriffjeffboyd.com and a YouTube channel filled with 12 videos, explaining his version of the stalking charges, including one titled, "The Elephant in the Room."
Boyd could not be reached for comment late Tuesday.
Bustos was endorsed by the Rock Island County Democratic Party, the Fraternal Order of Police, the AFL-CIO, Tri-City Building Trades, and a host of county officials and board members including Chief Judge Walter Braud, State’s Attorney John McGehee, Coroner Brian Gustafson, Auditor April Palmer, Recorder Kelly Fisher, Board Chairman Ken “Moose” Maranda, East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman, and State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island.
Democratic Party Chairman Doug House said Bustos was responsible for restoring respect and professionalism to the sheriff’s department following the resignation of Boyd.
“Now is the time to move forward and not return to a time when women feared their sheriff,” House said.
Appointed as sheriff in September 2014, Bustos, 57, was officially elected in November 2014. He has more than 33 years of experience with the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department, joining in September 1984.
Bustos graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2002. He has served as a patrol deputy, jail administrator and operations commander and was a founder of the Quad-Cities Bomb Squad, serving as its commander. He currently is chair of the Integrity Task Force and oversees a staff of 185, including 63 correctional officers, and a budget of up to $13 million.