A three-person panel in Des Moines on Tuesday rejected the nomination petition for Republican Ginny Caligiuri to be on the June 5th primary ballot in Iowa 2nd Congressional District.
The vote was 3-0.
The decision leaves just Christopher Peters, the party's 2016 candidate in the district, as the only Republican on the primary ballot. Both were seeking the party's nomination to run against incumbent Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa.
Peters' campaign manager, Matthew Evans, had challenged Caligiuri's petition, claiming that at least 14 signatures submitted from Washington County were either duplicates or were from people who did not live in the county.
Disallowing those signatures left Caligiuri with an insufficient number of signatures in the county to qualify for the ballot.
In the 2nd District, Iowa law requires that nomination petitions signatures be submitted from people living in at least 12 counties that are equal to 2 percent of the votes cast in that county for their party's candidate for president in the last election.
The three-person panel was made up of Secretary of State Paul Pate, State Auditor Mary Mosiman and Attorney General Tom Miller. The 2nd District challenge was one of several being heard Tuesday.
(Reporter Erin Murphy contributed to this article)