The filing deadline for state and federal offices in Iowa’s June 5 primary expired Friday with six Democrats submitting nomination papers to run for governor.

Meanwhile, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and rival, former Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett, also had filed nomination papers. 

The Secretary of State’s office late Friday posted the list of candidates, but said it still needed to review Corbett’s petition on Monday before it would be posted.

The office said the petition was filed Friday afternoon. Corbett’s campaign said it did not anticipate any problems.

The Democrats who filed are: Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, Cathy Glasson, Fred Hubbell, Andy McGuire, John Norris and Ross Wilburn.

Two people filed to run for the Libertarian nomination for governor, Marco Battaliga and Jake Porter.

Meanwhile, a Republican primary is in the offing in the 2nd Congressional District, as Christopher Peters, of Coralville, and Ginny Caligiuri, of Osceola, both filed papers to run for the GOP nomination.

Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, is seeking another term and is unopposed in the Democratic primary.

In area state legislative contests, a handful of lawmakers are going into the election season without any opposition.

No Republican filed to run in the primary in the districts currently represented by State Sen. Jim Lykam, D-Davenport, and Reps. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport, Monica Kurth, D-Davenport, and Phyllis Thede, D-Bettendorf, according to a list of candidates posted on the Secretary of State’s web site.

That four Democrats representing Scott County would be alone on the ballot so far is unusual. However, parties still can call special conventions to fill ballot vacancies.

Here are the other candidates for area races of interest that were listed late Friday on the Secretary of State’s web site:

Secretary of State

Republican: Secretary of State Paul Pate

Democrat: Deidre DeJear and Jim Mowrer

Libertarian: Vacant

Auditor

Republican: Auditor Mary Mosiman

Democrat: Rob Sand

Libertarian: Vacant

Treasurer

Democrat: Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald

Republican: Vacant

Libertarian: Vacant

Secretary of Agriculture

Republican: Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig, Ray Gaesser, Chad Ingels, Craig Lang, state Sen. Dan Zumbach

Democrat: Tim Gannon

Libertarian: Vacant

Attorney General

Democrat: Tom Miller

Republican: Vacant

Libertarian: Vacant

State Senate, District 45

Democrat: Sen. Jim Lykam

Republican: Vacant

Libertarian: Vacant

State Senate, District 47

Republican: Sen. Roby Smith

Democrat: Marie Gleason

Libertarian: Vacant

State Senate, District 49

Democrat: Sen. Rita Hart

Republican: Pleasant Valley School Board member Chris Cournoyer

Libertarian: Vacant

Iowa House, District 89

Democrat: Rep. Monica Kurth

Republican: Vacant

Libertarian: Vacant

Iowa House, District 90

Democrat: Rep. Cindy Winckler

Republican: Vacant

Libertarian: Vacant

Iowa House, District 91

Republican: Rep. Gary Carlson

Democrat: Laura Liegois

Libertarian: Vacant

Iowa House, District 92

Republican: Rep. Ross Paustian

Democrat: Jean Simpson

Libertarian: Vacant

Iowa House, District 93

Democrat: Rep. Phyllis Thede

Republican: Vacant

Libertarian: Vacant

Iowa House, District 94

Republican: Rep. Gary Mohr

Democrat: Joan Marttila

Libertarian: Vacant

Iowa House, District 97

Republican: Rep. Norlin Mommsen

Democrat: Tim McClimon

Libertarian: David Melchert Jr.

