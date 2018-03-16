The filing deadline for state and federal offices in Iowa’s June 5 primary expired Friday with six Democrats submitting nomination papers to run for governor.
Meanwhile, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and rival, former Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett, also had filed nomination papers.
The Secretary of State’s office late Friday posted the list of candidates, but said it still needed to review Corbett’s petition on Monday before it would be posted.
The office said the petition was filed Friday afternoon. Corbett’s campaign said it did not anticipate any problems.
The Democrats who filed are: Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, Cathy Glasson, Fred Hubbell, Andy McGuire, John Norris and Ross Wilburn.
Two people filed to run for the Libertarian nomination for governor, Marco Battaliga and Jake Porter.
Meanwhile, a Republican primary is in the offing in the 2nd Congressional District, as Christopher Peters, of Coralville, and Ginny Caligiuri, of Osceola, both filed papers to run for the GOP nomination.
Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, is seeking another term and is unopposed in the Democratic primary.
In area state legislative contests, a handful of lawmakers are going into the election season without any opposition.
No Republican filed to run in the primary in the districts currently represented by State Sen. Jim Lykam, D-Davenport, and Reps. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport, Monica Kurth, D-Davenport, and Phyllis Thede, D-Bettendorf, according to a list of candidates posted on the Secretary of State’s web site.
That four Democrats representing Scott County would be alone on the ballot so far is unusual. However, parties still can call special conventions to fill ballot vacancies.
Here are the other candidates for area races of interest that were listed late Friday on the Secretary of State’s web site:
Secretary of State
Republican: Secretary of State Paul Pate
Democrat: Deidre DeJear and Jim Mowrer
Libertarian: Vacant
Auditor
Republican: Auditor Mary Mosiman
Democrat: Rob Sand
Libertarian: Vacant
Treasurer
Democrat: Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald
Republican: Vacant
Libertarian: Vacant
Secretary of Agriculture
Republican: Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig, Ray Gaesser, Chad Ingels, Craig Lang, state Sen. Dan Zumbach
Democrat: Tim Gannon
Libertarian: Vacant
Attorney General
Democrat: Tom Miller
Republican: Vacant
Libertarian: Vacant
State Senate, District 45
Democrat: Sen. Jim Lykam
Republican: Vacant
Libertarian: Vacant
State Senate, District 47
Republican: Sen. Roby Smith
Democrat: Marie Gleason
Libertarian: Vacant
State Senate, District 49
Democrat: Sen. Rita Hart
Republican: Pleasant Valley School Board member Chris Cournoyer
Libertarian: Vacant
Iowa House, District 89
Democrat: Rep. Monica Kurth
Republican: Vacant
Libertarian: Vacant
Iowa House, District 90
Democrat: Rep. Cindy Winckler
Republican: Vacant
Libertarian: Vacant
Iowa House, District 91
Republican: Rep. Gary Carlson
Democrat: Laura Liegois
Libertarian: Vacant
Iowa House, District 92
Republican: Rep. Ross Paustian
Democrat: Jean Simpson
Libertarian: Vacant
Iowa House, District 93
Democrat: Rep. Phyllis Thede
Republican: Vacant
Libertarian: Vacant
Iowa House, District 94
Republican: Rep. Gary Mohr
Democrat: Joan Marttila
Libertarian: Vacant
Iowa House, District 97
Republican: Rep. Norlin Mommsen
Democrat: Tim McClimon
Libertarian: David Melchert Jr.