A 19-year-old Carbon Cliff man was killed Sunday when his Ford Explorer lost control on a slick roadway.
The Rock Island County Sheriff's office said the vehicle left the Illinois 5 overpass at Illinois 84 and struck a tree around 8:06 p.m. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The man's name has not been released.
Officers responded to several single-vehicle crashes in the area, caused by the sudden freezing of the road surface on the overpass, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.