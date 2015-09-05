MUSCATINE, Iowa — This year's cardboard regatta wasn't as much about ensure competitors' boats would float and more about paddling technique.
The bulk of the competitors were from the fifth and sixth grade science club at Wilton Community Schools.
There were seven youth entries, all had two people paddling except one, Cody McDonald. He knew that gave him an advantage.
"Since I was the only one, it was lighter ... so I could go faster," Cody said.
He finished with a time 10 seconds faster than anyone else in the first heat at noon. Several students improved since the first heat, bringing times down from more than 30 seconds to 27.78 seconds for second place and 28.53 seconds for third. But Cody was again by far the fastest with a time of 19.44 seconds.
The students all designed their boats off a template selected by David Moritz. Diane Moritz, David's wife, is the fifth and sixth grade science teacher at the school and leads the club that meets twice monthly.
"We talk about aerodynamics and why being accurate when working on something is important to finish the final product," Diane Moritz said.
She said the students learn science principles in addition to group work.
The cardboard boats are sealed with glue and coated with paint to keep the water out. In the competition Saturday, none sank.
"They put a lot of hard work on these boats," David Moritz told the crowd before the first heat began at noon Saturday.
In the adult division, there were three competitors including the defending champion, Trent Busch, of Muscatine.
"It's just something fun," Busch said.
Busch, despite some struggles in the first heat, finished along with his paddling partner Dan Giebel, of Muscatine, in clear first place with a time of 20.72 seconds, besting the other two in the adult division by more than 10 seconds.
David Moritz announced this would be the last year for the bi-annual boat and car show, citing dwindling participants and volunteers.