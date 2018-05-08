If your vision of a carousel horse is a dazzling, all-colors-of-the-rainbow creature, you'll be surprised at the exhibit opening Sunday at the German American Heritage Center, Davenport.
The three hand-carved circa 1900s horses featured in "Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels" are all painted primarily brown and black. The dazzle is in the details.
The horse from the Charles Looff Co., with a factory in Brooklyn, New York, conveys a military feel, with armor carved over its face, and the two from the G. A. Dentzel Co., based in Philadelphia, have saddle backs shaped like the heads of bald eagles, right down to the yellow eyes. All three are on loan from the Merry-Go-Round Museum in Sandusky, Ohio.
The tie-in with the German center is that Looff and Dentzel were German immigrants and were largely responsible for popularizing the carousel, or merry-go-round, in America, Kelly Lao, executive director, said. "That's a surprising fact."
Equally surprising is the other component of the center's exhibit — a mirrored display made by Davenport's renowned kaleidoscope maker, Tom Chouteau, that looks like a carousel populated by multiple unicorns when, in reality, it contains only two. The remainder are an illusion, wrought by mirrors and Chouteau's imagination.
To begin, Chouteau built a wood box about 6 feet high and 8 feet long, shaped like a piece of layer cake, filled with mirrors and lights. He then bought two wooden rocking horses and turned them into unicorns, dressing them up with colorful paint, tassels, plastic jewels and upholstery tacks.
One of the unicorns, painted half gray and half brown, is placed in the middle of the window where visitors will look. The other was cut in half and painted black on one side and white on the other. Each half is glued to a mirror so that, with the reflection, each half looks like a complete creature.
Turn on the music and the lights, and you've got a magic merry-go-round.
"Oh, it was fun," Chouteau said, shaking his head. Helping him was assistant Adriana McBride, of Rock Island.
The exhibit, including Chouteau's labor and materials, and the transport of the artifacts from Sandusky, was paid for by a $4,000 Arts Dollar$ grant from Quad-City Arts, director Lao said.
In addition to the historic carousel horses there is other old-time carousel memorabilia, such as an 1867 sign from the Dentzel company, an elaborate (and very heavy) shield surrounded by lights that would have been affixed to the top exterior of a carousel and a set of hand carving tools.
One of the tools, a chisel used by Gustav Dentzel, was donated to the center by the Sandusky museum, becoming part of its permanent collection, director Lao said.
The exhibit is called "steam circus" because the early carousels were powered by steam engines, Lao said. The idea of a circular ride in which people would swing from a center point has been around for centuries, she added.