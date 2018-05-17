The Moline Police Department is asking the community's assistance in locating the suspect(s) who shot Perkins the cat with a BB gun Monday night.
Perkins the cat had escaped from his yard and was found with a BB gunshot wound, which required emergency veterinary treatment, Moline said.
Perkins was shot in the 2000 block 18th Street B, Moline.
Anyone with information regarding the person or persons responsible for shooting Perkins please contact the Moline Police Criminal Investigations Division at 309-524-2140 or CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.