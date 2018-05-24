Construction of the new Interstate 74 bridge over the Mississippi River could make this the year of the cat — the Channel Cat, that is.
The Channel Cat water taxi operated by MetroLINK, which opens its season Friday, this year will give those along for the ride a close-up view of what normally can only be seen at quite a distance, and in quick glances, while driving over the old I-74 bridge.
MetroLINK expects the construction show this year to lift the Channel Cat's ridership beyond its 45,000 passengers last season.
"I do expect similar (numbers), if not more," said Jennifer Hirsch, manager of administration for MetroLINK which oversees the Channel Cat.
"I think the I-74 bridge construction is an exciting project for the area," she said. "And the Channel Cat is a great way for people to get on and safely view what is happening."
There are three Channel Cat boats, each with a capacity of 49 people. The service, now in its 24th season in the Quad-Cities, is open seven days a week through Labor Day.
On Fridays through Sundays, it makes its runs from 9 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. On Monday through Thursday, it runs from 11 a.m. to 7:40 p.m.
A normal round trip takes about an hour and 15 minutes. Riders can get off at any of four different stops and get back on later to finish the trip.
"You can get on and off as many times during the day for a single ticket price," said Hirsch. "Or you can just stay on and take a round trip if you just want to do a short river ride. It just runs one big circle all day long.
"A lot of people don’t own boats and don’t have the opportunity to get out and enjoy the river," she said. “The Channel Cat allows them the opportunity to do that — to take their family and do a leisurely cruise, or just stop at our many different docks and visit local businesses who support the Channel Cat with a lot of ride and save discounts.”
The Channel Cat schedule and trip path have been altered a bit because of bridge construction, Hirsch said.
"But at the end of the day, there really is no significant change to what we have done (compared to) last year," she said.
Two of the Channel Cat stops, both in Moline, are at Riverbend Commons across from Western Illinois University and John Deere Commons behind the Radisson at John Deere Commons There also are two stops in Iowa, at the Isle of Capri in Bettendorf and at the the Village of East Davenport.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children 2-10. Children under 2 ride free with an adult. Tickets can be purchased on board, at Centre Station in downtown Moline or with the Channel Cat ticket cellphone app.
The Channel Cat is scheduled to operate through Labor Day, with possible weekend hours in September and October, depending on the weather.