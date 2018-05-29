Bridge construction may be to blame for a Channel Cat water taxi becoming stuck on a wing dam Tuesday afternoon in the Mississippi River.
The boat and its 20 passengers were stuck for less than an hour in the channel section of a former lock next to Arsenal Island, on the Illinois side of the river. A wing dam is a man-made dam or barrier built in the water for the purpose of controlling or redirecting the current.
The water taxi was traveling from John Deere Commons to the Riverbend Commons dock, located near the Celebration Belle at around 1:15 p.m.
A Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department rescue boat escorted the water taxi into the dock at Riverbend Commons and all passengers were moved onto another water taxi.
Alice Cameron, operating manager for the Channel Cat, said Interstate 74 bridge construction in the water has forced the Channel Cat to adjust its route.
Cameron said the boat could not be used again until it was inspected by Coast Guard officials. She did not know if the boat had been damaged. The incident left only one water taxi operating on the river Tuesday, doubling wait times for passengers.
Cameron said the pilot and deckhand operating the boat would be questioned.
"We are going to take these people back to my office where an investigation will be held and the Coast Guard has been called," Cameron said.