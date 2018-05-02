The Western Illinois University/Q-C Campus and Illowa chess clubs are hosting a chess tournament Saturday, May 5, in Moline.
The “Cinco de Mayo” tournament will be held at Riverfront Hall on the University’s Quad-City Campus, 3300 River Drive.
There will be two divisions: An unrated section for beginning chess players, and an open section, which will be rated by the United States Chess Federation.
Registration will be from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Cost of the four-round event is $10 for the unrated section and $30 for the open section.
There will be prizes, pizza and other refreshments.
For more information contact, Luis Peralta at peraltaluis@hotmail.com or Rick Rector at rrector@mchsi.com or 563-940-0179.