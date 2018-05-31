The City of Davenport has closed a bridge on the east side that carries more than 3,000 vehicles a day, citing concerns over "widespread deterioration" of the span's surface.
The city sent notice late Wednesday afternoon that the Elm Street bridge between Jersey Ridge Road and Eastern Avenue had been closed to vehicles and pedestrians.
It's not clear when it might reopen. Assistant City Administrator Brandon Wright said Thursday the city is waiting to get a final report from its inspector, which might take two weeks.
Wright said city workers had shut down the bridge on Monday after holes in the deck were seen. However, he noted, some people had been removing signs to use the span.
When an inspector examined the bridge midweek, he alerted the city that it should continue to be off limits.
"Based on today’s inspection, it’s our opinion that the Elm street bridge should remain closed, and not only that, the sidewalks should be closed as well due to wide spread deterioration of the deck," a structural consultant told the city in an email Wednesday.
Wright said the city's been eyeing the Elm Street bridge's condition for several years.
The timber stringer bridge, owned by Canadian Pacific Railroad, was built in 1937 and reconstructed in 1984, according to a 2017 inspection report.
The inspection, which was conducted by Veenstra Kimm, Inc., of West Des Moines, recommended that the structure "be completely replaced in the near future."
The inspection rated the bridge's deck in serious condition, meaning "primary structural elements affected by section loss, deterioration, cracking or scour."
The superstructure was rated in fair condition, and the report estimated the bridge's remaining life span at four years.
Wright said an estimate the city got last year to replace the bridge put the price at about $3.4 million.
It's not clear what it will take to put the bridge back into service. The city is reaching out to the railroad, Wright said, but also is still waiting for the final inspection to be completed.
Andy Cummings, a spokesman for the railroad, said Thursday it would not have any comment.
The Elm Street bridge is the second span owned by Canadian Pacific that is in questionable condition. The other is on 13th Street near the Village of East Davenport.
The city dispatched crews Thursday to shut the sidewalks to that bridge after a recommendation from its structural consultant. The consultant expressed concerns about the bridge but said it can remain open to vehicular traffic pending a fuller inspection.
In a Quad-City Times article earlier this year, the city had said an inspection of the 13th Street bridge reached the conclusion that it should be replaced in the near future.
A city official said then replacement of the span was the railroad's responsibility and discussions were ongoing, the article said.