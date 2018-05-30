The city of Davenport is inviting building contractors to an open house from 7-10 a.m. Thursday at 1501 Eastern Ave. to learn what is needed to work on federally funded city housing projects.
The location is a house that was restored through the city's Urban Homestead program. Coffee, breakfast pizza and door prizes will be available.
The city has a variety of housing programs available to assist residents with needed repairs to existing homes, and contractors are needed to do the work.
Information will be available about the programs, city licenses, registering with the state and the city's quick payments process.
To RSVP or for more information, call 563-326-7765.