Kurt Kelley's interest in coin collecting began when he was 6 years old and found a quarter that was extremely worn, a quality he assumed meant that it also was very old.
As it turns out, Kelley's dad was older than that 1936 25-cent piece, but Kelley was intrigued and, for the next 15 years, he examined his pocket change for unusual coins, the beginning of what became a life-long hobby.
Today Kelley, as with most serious collectors, has homed in on a theme; for him, it is currency of the American Civil War era. Others might specialize in coins featuring eagles, foreign coins, gold or silver.
On a recent day, he had his stash laid out on his Quad-City kitchen table, every coin in a marked container, every piece of paper in a marked plastic sleeve, and each with a story.
The public can see some of Kelley's collection as well as those of other collectors on Sunday, April 8, when the Quad-City Coin Club presents its annual spring show at Camden Center, Milan. Admission is free.
Kelley began his Civil War era emphasis about 20 years ago. He'd long been interested in history, especially the Civil War, so it was a natural fit.
One of his most recent and prized purchases is of two sequential, uncirculated $100 bills found in the family Bible of a descendant of Gen. Robert E. Lee, commander of the Confederate States Army.
The bills had been printed in Georgia in 1863 and became available after the Lee descendant who had the Bible — Lee's great-great-great grandson — died in 2000, Kelley said.
Examining the bills on Kelley's kitchen counter, one can see that they were cut by hand, as the line separating them is uneven.
Other pieces of which Kelley is particularly proud:
• A Union bill printed on Confederate paper. Kelley explains that there were no paper mills in the Confederate states, so the rebel government ordered watermarked paper from Great Britain. But when the Union set up its blockade of Southern ports, the paper was seized and sent to the Union's bureau of printing and engraving.
These bills were marked "specimen" on the reverse side as a way of "shoving it in their noses," Kelley said. The word identified the bill as being made on captured paper.
• A Confederate bill with unrelated printing on the reverse side. Because paper was in such short supply, some currency was printed on scrap. "It is common to find Confederate currency printed on the back of something else," Kelley said.
• Examples of "fractional" currency; paper that was issued in fractions of a dollar, from three cents to 75 cents.
• Railroad passes issued by a Confederate officer entitling a soldier to either ride home or ride into service. One of Kelley's passes was issued on Feb. 18, 1865, entitling the bearer to ride between Canton and Winona, Mississippi. The back of the pass has two smudges indicating that the pass once was pasted into a scrapbook.
"This meant something to someone at some time," Kelley said.
While not currency, the paper is an artifact from a time in American history that Kelley, an electrician by trade, finds fascinating.
He has read extensively and traveled to dozens of battlefields.
"Gettysburg is my favorite by far," he said. "It is so full of stories. We (the Union) really should have lost."
Kelley is on the hunt every day, shopping online to see what might be available. Many of his purchases are from Heritage Auctions Inc., billed as the largest collectibles auctioneer in the world, founded in 1976 in Dallas.
Kelley looks forward to Sunday's show because, like other collectors, he loves his hobby and enjoys sharing it. With just over 100 members, the Quad-City Coin Club is the largest in Illinois, he said, and also one of the oldest, now in its 81st year.
"There are few hobbies that appreciate in value," Kelley said. "Most cost a lot with virtually no return. Coins are quite the opposite."