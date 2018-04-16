Clinton Community College students and alumni, and job seekers from the Clinton region are invited to a Clinton Community College career fair 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, in the college auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton.
General-public job seekers are asked to attend from 2:30-4 p.m.
More than 35 local employers are expected, from a variety of career fields, industries, and businesses.
Participants do not need to register, but should dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes. Representatives from several employment resources will also be available to offer assistance. These include IowaWORKS, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, PurSuits and more.
For more information, contact 563-244-7001 or rschadt@eicc.edu.
Employers can register for free, while space is still available, by contacting Rob Schadt at rschadt@eicc.edu or 563-244-7001.