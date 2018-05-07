A group of travelers, all from Clinton, Iowa, were killed Sunday in a crash on Interstate 80 west of Lincoln, Seward County Sheriff Joe Yocum said Monday in a news release.
Yocum identified the deceased as Susan Selser, 49; Cody Richardson, 20; Troy Wanzek, 20; and Cole Austin, 19.
Just before 7:30 a.m., the driver of the westbound 2005 Chevy Equinox they were passengers in, Madison Selser-Smith, 20, drove onto rumble strips on the north shoulder, overcorrected, crossed the median and struck a 2010 Buick Lucerne traveling in the eastbound lanes near the Milford rest area, Yocum said.
Rear passengers Richardson, Wanzek and Austin were thrown from the SUV and killed, the sheriff said. Investigators do not believe they were wearing seatbelts.
Selser, who was restrained in the front seat, also died.
Selser-Smith and the driver of the other car, identified as 75-year-old Anna Richert of Gresham, were both taken to Bryan West Campus with life-threatening injuries.
Selser-Smith and Richert remained in critical condition at the hospital's trauma center Monday afternoon, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Clinton, Iowa, is 40 miles northeast of Davenport.
Eastbound traffic was initially diverted through the parking lot of the I-80 rest area at mile marker 381, but later was detoured at the Seward exit.
Other crashes on Sunday were reported near the Seward and Utica exits.
Abdiaziz Jama, 33, of Columbus, Ohio, was killed in a four-vehicle crash near Seward, the State Patrol said in a news release.
Jama, who was driving a semi, failed to slow down in backed-up traffic around 10 a.m. and rear-ended another semi, causing a chain-reaction crash that ignited a fire, a State Patrol spokesman said.
Investigators believe Jama may have been texting as he approached slower traffic.
A third accident, 14 miles west of the initial crash at 11:35 a.m., involved an SUV that rear-ended a semi after failing to slow down in traffic. The SUV's driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.