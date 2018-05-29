A Clinton woman has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for attacking a Clinton shop owner with a pickaxe and damaging a Clinton bank and vehicle in February 2017.
Cassandra Rae Doran, 26, who initially was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, instead appeared in Clinton County District Court on May 22 after prosecutors filed a motion asking that the hearing be moved up.
According to court records, District Court Judge Henry Latham sentenced her to up to 10 years in prison on a charge of willful injury causing serious injury-use of a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony. She must serve a minimum of five years in prison before she is eligible for parole.
He also sentenced her to up to five years in prison each on three counts of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony.
Latham ordered that the sentences on the willful injury and the first of the criminal mischief charges be served concurrently, or at the same time. That sentence will be served consecutively, or back-to-back, with the sentences on the other two criminal mischief charges, for a total of up to 20 years in prison.
She will receive credit for time already served in the Clinton County Jail.
He also ordered her to pay more than $4,100 in restitution, according to court records.
Doran pleaded guilty to the charges in April.
According to arrest affidavits filed in support of the criminal complaint:
Around 3 p.m. Feb. 10, 2017, police were called to the Gazebo, 256 Main Ave., for a report of a woman assaulting the owner with a pickaxe.
Before officers arrived, a witness tackled the woman, later identified as Doran, and was holding her down. Officers noted that her shirt was ripped and she was covered in blood. She also had a small cut on her hand.
Doran told an officer that she had an altercation with someone inside the store. The officer then spoke with the business owner, William Conley.
Conley was lying on the floor, which was covered in broken glass and porcelain. Conley said Doran entered the store, grabbed a pickaxe that was for sale and started swinging it and breaking items in the store without saying a word.
Conley said he had never met Doran. Conley's wife was in the store and said she ran out the front door and into another business to call 911 after seeing Doran swing the pickaxe at her husband.
Conley was taken to Mercy North for treatment of a broken jaw and stab wounds to the jaw, chest, arm and hand.
Doran also caused damage to a Clinton bank and a 2008 Jeep Cherokee that was parked in the bank parking lot, according to the affidavits.