COAL VALLEY — Opponents to a proposed residential development in Coal Valley are finding little reason for optimism.
More discussions are planned Wednesday night on the proposed 91-acre development. But according to Coal Valley Mayor Mike Bartels, the project approved a the May 15 city council meeting “is a go.”
“It’s been approved by our board, been approved by our planning and zoning committee,” Bartels said.
The property in the 20500 block of Glenwood Road currently is an open field lined by timber on its far back side, far from the road. But residents such as Jame Johnson, whose family has farmed in the area and lived nearby for 50 years, say there may be Indian burial mounds near the timber line.
They also question how the nine proposed $500,000-plus homes may change what has been a rural area for a long time. For 100 years, Johnson said, there were 15 homes on that stretch of road.
“The vast majority, if not all of them, did not want a big new community on the road,” he said of neighboring homeowners. “It’s a rural, small community. But they say, ‘Just nine homes.’ Think about it; 100 years and 15 homes. Now, nine (more) in two years. At least nine. So it’s quite a change.”
Johnson also is concerned about traffic on the narrow, curving Glenwood Road.
Regina Tsosie, president of the Native American Coalition of the Quad-Cities, said she was working with an Illinois archaeologist to see if there were burial mounds along the timberline. Currently, she’s not sure.
If there are, she said, her group will talk with the actual owners of the property at that time about protecting and honoring the sacred grounds.
“That would probably be the best route for us to take if these mounds are ancient burial mounds,” she said. “First we have to find out if they are or not.”
Clint Zimmerman, the owner/developer of the property with partner John Gochee, says concern about possible burial mounds is pure speculation.
“We don’t know of any knowledge of any Indian burial grounds,” Zimmerman said. “You can find an ax head and an arrowhead in any field.
“We are not saying that indigenous people weren’t once in the area,” he said. “But on the plat of survey when we bought the property there’s no record of any Indian burial ground.”
Zimmerman and Gochee bought the property about five years ago. He said any burial mound concerns would have had to have been disclosed before the sale.
As for the road, Bartels and Zimmerman disagree with Johnson.
“The road is fine for nine (additional) homes,” Bartels said, with flat land very amenable to moving dirt. “There are other accesses there to the south also, so there are two entry points.”
They noted across the street from the planned development is Huntermark Farms, a longtime horse-boarding stable that hosts camps and competitions.
“There’s horse trailers and vehicles going up and down that area all the time,” Bartels said. “So the traffic is already on that street.”
Bartels also said Johnson’s contention that Colona Township in Henry County, where the land is located, had a say in the development was incorrect.
“The property is in Henry County, but it is the village (of) Coal Valley,” Bartels said. “The area around Niabi Zoo and Oakwood Country Club is in Henry County as well, and we have subdivisions in that area. So we treat that no differently.”
The same goes for claims the proposed site is in Colona Township, Bartels said. If it were unincorporated, he said, the county would have jurisdiction. But because it’s in the village of Coal Valley, the village has jurisdiction.
Zimmerman and Bartels say homeowners near the proposed development simply don’t want more houses in their area.
“It’s very evident that they don’t want this subdivision to go there,” Bartels said. “I understand. They have been our there for so long with nobody around them, and it’s a big change.
“Again, when I told them before, the same sort of thing happens in town, Coal Valley,” he said. “We have expanded our subdivision further south and east, and eventually there was somebody living next to those that didn’t want them to happen either.
“But it’s what happens when you are trying to build a community and bring in more tax revenue,” he said. “It’s just one of those things you can’t stop from happening.
“Why would you? It’s a good thing for the village.”