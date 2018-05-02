The back of the Col. Davenport House shows the restored west wing, originally used as an office for Davenport's fur-trading business, and a historically accurate garden that was planted and is maintained by members of the Tri-City Garden Club.
Jolene Keeney, left, and Jessica Waytenick, president and vice president, respectively, of the Colonel Davenport Historical Foundation talk about the upcoming tour season and new exhibits in the home's east wing.
Jessica Waytenick, vice president of the Col. Davenport Historical Foundation, speaks about work done at the house in preparation for the upcoming tour season. Guided tours are available from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday through October.
Nearly the entire exterior of the historic Col. Davenport House on Arsenal Island needs to be replaced, including the wood shingle roof that is letting in daylight and the wood siding that is rotting in spots.
Jolene Keeney, president of the all-volunteer Colonel Davenport Historical Foundation, disclosed the home's needs at a news conference Wednesday that also showcased the exhibits of the home's recently restored east wing.
The foundation is launching a major fundraising campaign to address the roof and siding needs, but hasn't designated a dollar amount for the goal because volunteers still are getting bids for the work, Keeney said.
Depending on how bids and money come in, work could be done in sections, addressing the most pressing needs first, Jessica Waytenick, vice president of the foundation, said.
The roof on the main section of the house that is failing now was installed in 1986, Waytenick said.
The home's siding was installed at various times in various locations, including during 1989, 1998, 2005 and 2007. Even the new east wing, reconstructed between 2011 and 2015, has peeling paint and rotted boards in spots.
The site where the home stands is known for its weather harsh conditions, including strong wind and sunlight. And, "wood siding doesn't last as long as vinyl," Wayenick noted.
New displays
But, volunteers who love the circa 1833 home built by the city of Davenport's namesake are proud that the home still stands and that they're able to provide displays, tours and special events that teach the area's history.
A star attraction of the east wing is the exposed logs that form the framework of the original home. While the percentage of original materials used in restoration is unclear, there is no doubt that these logs, protected under plexiglass, date to the 1830s.
Also in the room are:
• A touch screen that recounts the history of the house; Col. Davenport; Native Americans in the area, including warrior Black Hawk; Fort Armstrong, the first military installation built here in 1816; and the 1856 railroad bridge that was the first built anywhere across the Mississippi River.
• A large photo of what the long-vacant Col. Davenport House looked like around 1907 when it was literally collapsing. At that time, the colonel's granddaughters and a group called the Old Settlers and Pioneers began efforts to restore the main structure, razing the three most-deteriorated wings. (Two of those wings have now been rebuilt, but the kitchen to the south, has not.)
• Two front porch pillars that were affixed to the house when work got underway in 1907. It's not known if they are original, but they are at least from the 1800s.
• A board game, patterned after Candyland, called Steering the Rapids. The object is to get from the Quad-Cities to St. Louis to sell furs, but players can be delayed when the boat springs a leak or gets stuck on a sandbar.
• A timeline listing world events that happened during the time Davenport lived.
The foundation board spent about $30,000 for the displays, as well as desks and shelves in an office area behind a wall, Waytenick said.
Contributors to the project include the Community Foundation of the Great River Bend, the Doris & Victor Day and Hubbell-Waterman foundations, the Regional Development and Scott County Regional authorities, the Rock Island Arsenal Development Group and the Rock Island Arsenal Welcome Club.
Many individual donors and businesses contributed, too.