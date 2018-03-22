The Illinois REALTORS grievance committee has dismissed a code of ethics complaint filed last week by Rock Island Alderman Dylan Parker against Realtor Ryan Latko of Aledo, Illinois.
The dismissal, announced Thursday, means the committee found no violation of the code by Latko.
Parker filed the complaint after seeing a Facebook post by Latko in response to a question: "Which city makes more economically — Downtown Moline or Downtown Rock Island?”
Latko responded, "Buy or lease? Buy Moline all day long. Lease in RI. Mol(ine) is growing the downtown and RI is not heading in a good direct(ion). I can run you a property search and email you."
On Thursday Sharon Carlson, CEO of the Quad-City Area Realtor Association, said having the statewide association administer code of ethics complaints against local Realtors "gives an impartial tribunal to both the complainant and respondent."
Parker said he was not surprised with the decision but was pleased he was able to raise the issue.
"My main point here is that the grievance has been aired," he said. "My neighborhood, my ward, my community feels like we did in fact -- I don’t know if you want to call it 'getting a win' -- but the Quad-Cities listened."