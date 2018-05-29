William Martin Jr. loved making art and music. Yet he was haunted by depression and anxiety, which led to his suicide last fall at age 36.
Friends, family, local artists and musicians will gather to honor Martin's memory Saturday with a “Life is Beautiful” concert and art auction from 2 to 11 p.m. at Bierstube Bar and Grill, 415 15th St., Moline.
All proceeds will benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Greater Mississippi Valley’s no-cost mental health education and support programs. The cover charge is $5.
“Those programs are designed for individuals who live with a mental-health condition, designed to teach how to put together a recovery action plan,” NAMI spokeswoman Angela Gallagher said last week. “We know you never fully recover from mental illness, but you can plan for times you don't feel well.
“NAMI is well-known for its family programs,” she said of the evidence-based strategies that aim to help families learn about various mental-health conditions, and how to navigate the health-care system, the legal system.”
William Martin Jr. of Davenport, took his own life Oct. 5, 2017, in Davenport. He married Katherine "Katie" Bieber on Nov. 11, 2011, in Davenport.
Martin worked in event production and promotion, and was heavily involved in the local and regional music and arts community, according to his obituary.
He sang and taught himself to play many instruments, writing his own music and operating his small recording studio at his home. Martin worked with local young musicians and was also in his own bands.
Martin also had a love for art, the obituary said, noting he drew, painted and created many graphic art posters. He was very involved in the art scene in the Quad-Cities, especially at The ARTery. For two years, he painted every Sunday, mashing up his digital images with paint, with ARTery owner Carolyn Krueger, who is one of the organizers of the June 2 event.
On Saturday, there will be alternating stages with 12 regional bands, raffles, and a silent art auction from The ARTery, with pieces from more than a dozen artists. Martin’s friend, Joe Lee, has organized the acts for the two stages.
The band lineup includes Jenny Lynn Stacy and the Dirty Roosters, Crater, Waking Robots, In the Mouth of Radness, Centaur Noir, Six to the Chest, Plunkett, Manhattan Blockade, Hot Brains, Sentinel Grove, Giallows, and DYNORIDE.
Local artists include Heidi Brandt, Jon Burns, Johnnie Cluney, Deb Doehler, Carolyn Krueger, Glen Lowry, Eric Olson, Cory Peak, Shari Telman, John VandeWalle, Laura Wiesch and Maciej Zawieruchanda.
A “Life is Art” exhibition will open at Gallery West, 1629 2nd Ave., Rock Island, on June 15, with a reception 6-9 p.m., and will run through July. It's also an exhibition dedicated to Martin's memory, with various artists offering works for sale and a portion of proceeds going to NAMI.
For more information on the local chapter, visit namigmv.org.