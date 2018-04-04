Correction Alma Gaul Alma Gaul 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 33¢ / day Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Bruce and Jean Apa of Davenport were featured in a story about front doors in Sunday's Home & Garden section. Their last name was misspelled. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Jean Apa Bruce Apa Alma Gaul Follow Alma Gaul Close Get email notifications on Alma Gaul daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever Alma Gaul posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Follow Alma Gaul Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended promotion Better Every Week sponsored by Wallace's Garden Center Better Every Week sponsored by Wallace's Garden Center promotion Dine, Shop, Antique, Tour, Stay... LeClaire Visit LeClaire More Latest Local Offers Del's Metal Co. Get paid to recycle. Del’s Metal pays out cash for your clutter Kar Mart Buy Here Pay Here. Largest selection of Buy Here Pay Here vehicles in QCA! Uncle Norm's Fireworks If we don't have it, it's probably illegal! Call Uncle Norm's Fireworks today! We're available year-round! 309-787-0100 © 2017 Lee Enterprises | Terms | Privacy