Scott County Administrator Mahesh Sharma opened Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors committee-of-the-whole meeting with good news for the county budget.
Sharma said the bid accepted by the city of Davenport to repair the intersection at 5th and Western streets was less than anticipated.
“If the project went over budget, the county would have helped the city with funding,” Sharma said. “But the $480,000 bid was less than the $562,000 planned.”
The county had set aside $80,000 to help the city with cost overruns and correct the storm water retention problem near the parking lot employees of the county administration center use. Sharma said work on the intersection began Monday.
Supervisors Diane Holst and Brinson Kinzer had objected to using county funds for a city project during budget sessions in February.
In other business, supervisors discussed pending grant applications to fund the purchase of equipment for roadside vegetation management and substance abuse programs.
County Engineer Jon Burgstrum said a $24,000 grant from the Living Highway Trust Fund would help the county buy a hydroseeder. That equipment has been rented from Clinton County, but is unreliable, rarely available and frequently out of service. Burgstrum told supervisors other grants will be sought and private funding sources used to meet the $57,565 equipment cost.
An ongoing grant through the Iowa Department of Public Health provides $10,000 for substance abuse prevention programs primarily allocated to help at-risk youth. The county’s $30,000 match will be used to subcontract services with the Center for Alcohol & Drug Services Inc.
Supervisors scheduled a public hearing of JT Allens Grove Pork LLC's state construction permit application for two confined animal feeding buildings on 75th Avenue near Dixon. Planning Director Tim Huey said the land, farmland four miles west of Donahue, was an ideal location for a large feeding operation. Public comments will be heard at the regular 5 p.m. board meeting on Thursday.