The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, will be close to major flooding if the expected crest of 17.8 feet holds.
Meteorologist Tim Gross said the Mississippi at Rock Island is expected to reach its 15-foot flood stage early Saturday before sunrise.
The river will continue a slow rise until it reaches its expected crest of 17.8 feet sometime Friday, May 11. Major flooding is defined as 18 feet and above.
“This is all due to the snowmelt and the rain across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin earlier in the week,” Gross said. “Northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin received a widespread 3 to 5 inches of rain over the past three days with most of that falling Wednesday.”
A lot of that water has yet to reach the Mississippi River’s tributaries, such as the Wapsipinicon, Cedar and Iowa rivers which feed into the Mississippi River, he said.
That has added a level of uncertainty to the river forecasts, which means that while the forecast could fall, the river could easily be pushed into major flooding, Gross said.
Jessica Brooks, the hydrologist at the National Weather Service, Davenport, office, said in her forecast discussion Friday that rains from the past 24 hours were higher than forecast Thursday afternoon. Because of those higher amounts of rain, the forecasts for the Mississippi River were adjusted higher.
“There is some uncertainty regarding how the water moves through the tributaries and into the main stream, so confidence is not high on the eventual crest heights,” Brooks said. The crests could be forecast a bit too high, she said, but the slow rise gives decision-makers time to adjust to the forecasts.
Brooks said over the course of the next two or three days the computer models should have a better handle on the amount of rain runoff going into the Mississippi River.
None of the Mississippi River’s tributaries are expected to flood.
Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 81 before a cool front moves through bringing a 30 percent chance of showers Sunday. The high Sunday is expected to be 70 degrees with an overnight low of 44 degrees. The high Monday under sunny skies is expected to be 68 degrees with an overnight low of 45 degrees.