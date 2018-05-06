Because of a predicted flood crest later in the week, River Drive between Iowa and Perry streets in Davenport will close at 9 a.m. Monday for the installation of a flood barrier, according to a news release from the city of Davenport.
Additional lane reductions will be placed in various low points along River Drive as the Mississippi River rises.
The detour for eastbound River Drive between Iowa and Perry is Division Street to 3rd Street to River Drive. The westbound detour is 4th Street to Division Street to Rockingham Road to River Drive.
Dave Cousins, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said that the river is expected to crest early Friday through early Saturday at 17.8 feet at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island. Flood stage is 15 feet.
The river is rising because water from April snow storms, “especially the ones that fell up north,” is working its way downstream.
“This is a little bit later than normal for a spring melt flood,” he said.
The river is expected to begin to fall later in the day Saturday and Sunday.
“It’s mainly the Mississippi river that’s affected by this,” he said, adding that there is no flood forecast for the Rock River.
Monday’s forecast calls for a high in the middle 70s, with sunny skies. The low Monday will be in the upper 40s.
There will be chances for showers and storms every day after Tuesday, with highs remaining in the middle to upper 70s all week.
Other road work
Also on Monday, lane reductions will start on Kimberly Road near Division Street for Iowa Department of Transportation full-depth patching. Work should be completed by May 28, according to a news release from the City of Davenport.
Initial work will close the left eastbound lane of Kimberly Road on each side of the Division Street intersection. When that is finished, work will switch to the right eastbound lane. This phase is expected to be complete by Friday, May 11.
Then work will start on each side of the Division Street intersection in the westbound lanes. These lane reductions will work similarly to reductions in the eastbound lanes.
Motorists should be aware of changing traffic patterns and expect travel delays while work is completed.