The manager/owner of a Davenport used car dealership testified Thursday that a tracking device placed in a car purchased by Alan Ray Cassias in the summer of 2016 last worked on Jan. 13, 2017.
That’s five days before prosecutors say Cassias, 55, of Davenport, sexually assaulted a woman in his West Third Street apartment before driving the vehicle down to Las Cruces, New Mexico, where he was arrested on Jan. 23, 2017.
Chase Oler, of Gold Key Auto Credit Incorporated, was one of eight witnesses to testify Thursday on the third day of testimony in Cassias’ trial in Scott County District Court.
Cassias is charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual abuse.
His accuser, who the Quad-City Times is not naming, testified Tuesday that Cassias choked her with what she believed was a scarf until she passed out in his West Third Street apartment on Jan. 18, 2017.
When she awoke, Cassias bound her hands with a zip tie, held a knife to her throat, and threatened to kill her. She testified that he cut the zip ties off of her hands, forced her to take off her clothes and sexually assaulted her.
She said she convinced him to drive her work after the alleged assault. She later met up with friends who took her to a local hospital.
Oler testified Thursday that Gold Key Auto Credit, which finances and sells used vehicles, sold Cassias the Pontiac G5 in July 2016.
He said that a GPS tracking device is placed into all financed vehicles. The device has a daily locate feature that will provide a “snapshot” of where the vehicle is when the device is pinged.
The dealership also can go in manually and ping the device to determine the current location of the vehicle, Oler said.
The device is helpful in cases where a customer has fallen behind on payments and has not communicated a plan to get caught up, he said.
Customers sign a GPS disclosure at the time of the sale, Oler said.
Oler said he was contacted on Jan. 23, 2017, by Davenport Police Detective Bill Thomas, who asked him to try and locate Cassias’s vehicle. The device was not working, he said.
The last time the tracker was working, Oler said, was Jan. 13, 2017.
He said that the device has two different colors on either side that can help determine whether the device is working. Oler said the device in Cassias’ vehicle was “red,” meaning that it either had no signal or had been disconnected.
The vehicle was later towed from New Mexico back to Davenport.
Photos taken of the inside of the vehicle, which was displayed for jurors Thursday, showed that there were some survival-type items, like several MREs (Meal Ready to Eat).
Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton said those items indicated that Cassias “didn’t want to be found” after fleeing Davenport.
Police also found a knife in the vehicle.
Testimony continues Friday.