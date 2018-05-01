The Davenport woman said she was was happy to see Alan Ray Cassias as she was making her way to work on Jan. 18, 2017.
They had known each for about a year and she described the 55-year-old man as her best friend.
“I was always happy to see him … he was, like, somebody that I was really close to,” she told a Scott County jury Tuesday.
That happiness that day, she said, turned to terror when Cassias allegedly took her to his West Third Street apartment, choked her until she blacked out, bound her hands, held a knife to her throat and raped her.
The woman, who the Quad-City Times is not naming, was the only witness to testify Tuesday afternoon on the first day of Cassias’ trial.
The 55-year-old Davenport man is charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual abuse. If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole on the kidnapping charge and up to 25 years in prison on the sexual abuse charge.
Testimony continues Wednesday. Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton is prosecuting the case. Cassias is represented by Miguel Puentes and Meenakshi Brandt.
Cassias’ trial began Monday with jury selection. A jury of seven men and seven women — which includes two alternates — was selected mid-day Tuesday.
The woman testified Tuesday that she was walking toward a bus station by Vander Veer Botanical Park on her way to work sometimes between 11 a.m. and noon on Jan. 18, 2017, when she said she heard Cassias say, “Hey kiddo.”
Cassias, she said, was by his vehicle and offered her a ride, which she accepted. He said he had some “unfinished business” and that he needed to stop by his apartment to grab something, the woman said.
The woman said she went inside his apartment, which she had been to on prior occasions, and was in the living room when Cassias called her into the bedroom to help him with something.
She said that Cassias handed her a stack of CDs and she thought, “OK, we’ve got what we need, I gotta get to work, so can we go now?”
“So, I go to head toward the doors — next thing I know, I feel something around my neck,” she said.
“I remember I was trying to grab it off and it felt like wool or, like, something knitted, like a scarf.”
The woman said she believed she blacked out and at some point woke up and was on the bed.
Cassias then told her to hold her hands in front of her and he bound them with a zip tie, she said. He then put a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her, she said.
“’Why would you want to kill me?,’” she recalled asking him. “He’s like, “I just am.’”
The woman said Cassias cut the zip tie from her hands, made her get undressed and raped her. She said she went “elsewhere” in her mind while it was happening.
“I didn’t want to be there, I wanted to be elsewhere,” she said as she broke down into tears. “I wanted it to stop. I didn’t know why it was happening, and after he was done, I felt so dirty.”
Afterward, Cassias again put a knife to her throat and threatened her, the woman said. She was able to smoke a cigarette and said she talked to him calmly and eventually convinced him to take her to work.
On the way, he stopped at a gas station in Bettendorf to buy her a drink and cigarettes, she said.
The woman said that at that time she was in “zombie survival mode” and wanted to make Cassias feel comfortable enough “to where he’s not going to kill me.”
She said he gave her money, which she threw in the garbage after he dropped her off at work.
The woman said she told her boss that she had been mugged and asked to go home. She met up with friends who took her to a hospital where a sexual assault kit was performed, the woman said.
Cassias was arrested Jan. 23, 2017, by U.S. Border Patrol agents and turned over to New Mexico State Police and was later extradited to Iowa.
Under questioning by Puentes, she said that Cassias had always been polite and respectful and was someone she trusted prior to the alleged assault.
She said that Cassias asked her to shut off her phone during the alleged assault but that he did not destroy it. She did not remember if she screamed for help, the woman said.
Under questioning from Puentes, the woman said that Cassias at one point gave her the knife and she put it on the bed.
Puentes will continue his cross-examination Wednesday.