Area law enforcement agencies are still looking for a man who is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for failing to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required back in January.
Arthur Keith Lobley, 25, is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. Lobley has black hair and brown eyes.
CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities and the Davenport Police Department are now offering the maximum reward of $1,000 for the tip that leads to his capture.
Lobley failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required on Jan. 19, 2018.
He is convicted of two counts of robbery in Scott County and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Do not approach him. If you know where he is call the CrimeStoppers tip line 309-762-9500, tap the app "P3 Tips." If urgent, call police or 911.