A Bettendorf attorney has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of exposing himself to a female client and placing her hand, without her permission, on his scrotum to feel an implanted medical device in January.
Stephen Warren Newport, 66, filed a written waiver of a formal arraignment and his plea through his attorney, Arthur Buzzell, on Wednesday, court records show.
On Thursday, District Court Judge Joel Barrows set a pretrial conference date of June 22 and a trial date of July 2.
Newport is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, prostitution, an aggravated misdemeanor, and indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor. Newport remains free on pretrial release.
According to the arrest affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint:
On Jan. 19, a woman went to Newport's law office at 2117 State St., Bettendorf, to discuss a civil case in which he was representing her.
While she was in his private office with the door locked, Newport exposed himself after talking about an implanted device in his scrotum.
Without her permission, he placed her hand on his scrotum to feel the implanted device and fondled himself at the same time.
She pulled her hand away, gathered her things and left the office.
Later that day, Newport called the woman about her case and indicated that in lieu of payment for his legal services, she could give him oral sex or undress in front of him.
On Feb. 7, she made a recorded phone call via speaker phone to Newport in front of a Bettendorf police officer. During the call, Newport made statements confirming the woman's statement in regard to Newport requesting the sex act in lieu of payment for his legal services.
On March 14, a search warrant was served on Newport for photographs to be taken of his office and his body. The photos taken showed that his office was laid out as the woman described.
Newport, in an interview with police that day, denied the woman's allegations. He said he did not know how she would have known about his implanted device. When asked about his statements on the recorded phone call, Newport said he was asking her a question about her statement about payment options and sexual favors, according to the affidavit.
The case is being prosecuted by the Iowa Attorney General's Office.