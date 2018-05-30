A Bettendorf man was arrested Wednesday after police say he tried to force a woman to perform a sex act and later went into her house without permission earlier this month.
Bradley A. Rice, 42, last known address in the 900 block of Park Avenue, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 10:31 a.m. on charges of second-degree burglary and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse-non serious injury.
The burglary charge is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while the assault charge is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Bond was set Wednesday at $10,000 cash or surety. A preliminary hearing is scheduled June 8.
According to an arrest affidavit filed Tuesday:
At 10:08 p.m. May 9, Rice went to the woman’s home to socialize. She said it appeared that he had been drinking and that he might be under the influence of an illegal substance.
After about 20 minutes, Rice started making unwanted sexual advances at the woman and tried to force her to commit a sexual act. She received minor abrasions from the incident.
She was able to pull away and told Rice repeatedly to leave but he refused.
She fled from her home and went to a neighbor’s house for help. Neighbors said the woman was in hysterics and could barely speak.
Rice left the house after the woman and got into his truck and drove south down the street. The woman’s security camera showed him coming back about two minutes later and walking into her house without her permission.
When the woman went back to her home to get her cellphone, she encountered Rice on her back porch, naked.
The woman ran from the house and neighbors said that she was screaming that Rice was naked and on her porch, according to the affidavit.
Rice has several convictions in Scott County court for drug-related offenses.