A Bettendorf man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he struck a woman in the head with a knife and struck her adult daughter with a plastic whip during an altercation.
Daniel Robert Brethauer, 58, last known address in the 1800 block of Davenshire Drive, faces charges of assault causing serious injury, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
He posted $7,000 through a bail bond company and was released from the jail Tuesday night. He will appear in court Thursday.
According to arrest affidavits filed by the Bettendorf Police Department:
At 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 3200 block of Westmar Drive for a report of an assault with a knife.
The investigation revealed that Brethauer became involved in a verbal fight with a woman and her daughter over a motorized bicycle he was riding on the sidewalk.
He was carrying a knife that was approximately 4.5 inches in length and concealed in his right pants pocket. He also had a plastic “Fast Strike” whip.
As the argument escalated, he used the whip to strike the woman’s daughter all over her body. The woman intervened by striking Brethauer in the mouth when he took out a knife and raised it in an aggressive manner at her daughter.
He then struck the woman in the head with a knife, causing serious injury, according to the affidavit.