A Bettendorf man faces a number of charges — including drug and stolen gun offenses — following an alleged assault Thursday night.
Laron Josiah Carr, 25, was booked into Scott County Jail at 10:54 p.m. on charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, trafficking stolen weapons, interference with official acts-firearm, failure to affix drug tax stamp, domestic abuse assault, carrying weapons, second-degree criminal mischief, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
The most serious charge, possession with intent to deliver, is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Bond was set Friday at $50,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing June 8.
According to arrest affidavits filed Friday by the Bettendorf Police Department:
Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Carr punched a woman in the face, cycled the slide of a loaded handgun, and pointed it at her.
When confronted by police, he dropped some clothing he was holding fled the scene on foot. During the pursuit, Carr pulled a concealed firearm from his clothing and held it in his right hand above his head and tossed it away from him.
The gun, a Ruger SR9, was reported stolen out of Davenport.
Carr is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owing or possessing a firearm.
A search of his abandoned belongings that he dropped at the beginning of the pursuit turned up 57 MDMA pills and $1,343 in small bills. There was no drug tax stamp affixed to the packaging of the pills, according to the affidavits.
Carr was sentenced to 30 months of probation in 2012 in Rock Island County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
The following year, he was sentenced to one year in prison on a separate charged of possession with intent to deliver cannabis in Rock Island County.