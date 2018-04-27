One of two men charged in connection with the armed robbery and death of Brady Tumlinson in his Davenport home Sept. 22 has pleaded guilty to lesser charges in connection with the case.
Nakita Rhonschel Wiseman Jr., 21, of Bettendorf, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, and second-degree robbery, a class C felony, in Scott County District Court.
The burglary charge carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison and the robbery charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
As part of his plea agreement with prosecutors, he agreed the sentences will run back-to-back and he must serve at least 70 percent of the robbery sentence before he is eligible for parole.
Prosecutors will dismiss additional charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony when he is sentenced June 13.
He also must testify to his involvement and that of alleged accomplices at any hearing or trial in the case.
Wiseman, shackled and dressed in orange jail garb, looked down at his lap or over at District Court Judge Joel Barrows during the nearly 20-minute hearing.
He answered, “Yes, your honor,” as the judge questioned to him about the plea.
Davenport police responded at 7:34 a.m. Sept. 22 to 1321 S. Nevada Ave. and found Tumlinson and a woman with gunshot wounds.
Tumlinson, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to arrest affidavits filed by Davenport police:
Wiseman, co-defendant Tristin Antonio Joseph Alderman, and three other accomplices conspired to rob Tumlinson at his home.
Cellphone tower information placed them in the area at the time of the robbery. An accomplice said Alderman was present inside the home when the shooting occurred and he fled from the opposite side of the house from where the group entered. Immediately after the shooting, witnesses identified Alderman as being with Wiseman. Surveillance video near Tumlinson's home showed five people running away from the area of the house.
Alderman's cell phone records show a phone call to one of the witnesses at this time and a text message that read, "1010 S Michigan," which is a few blocks from Tumlinson's house.
Witnesses reported they talked to Wiseman and another person about a ride and during the car ride, Wiseman said "I just caught a body" and "I shot somebody."
Alderman returned to the scene the next morning while Davenport police were investigating the shooting and he took them to a set of bloody gloves nearby. The blood on the gloves was forensically tested and found to contain the DNA of one of the accomplices. One accomplice said during an interview with police that he was shot during the incident, according to the affidavit.
Alderman and Wiseman were arrested March. No other arrests have been made as of Friday.
Alderman, 22, of Davenport, is charged with of first-degree murder, first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.
He has a final pretrial conference May 9. A trial is scheduled May 14.