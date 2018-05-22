A Blue Grass man was arrested Monday after police and the U.S. Postal Service intercepted a package containing nearly five pounds of marijuana intended for him.
Jermaine Lewis Carter Jr., 25, last known address in the 3600 block of Highway 61, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver and failure to affix drug tax stamp. Both charges are a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison. Carter is already on probation for a drug-related offense.
On Monday, members of the police department’s tactical operations bureau and the United States Postal Service intercepted a suspicious package addressed to a home in the 100 block of East 35th Street. After a K-9 made an alert on the package, a federal search warrant was obtained for its contents. The package contained 2,251 grams, or nearly five pounds, of high-grade marijuana.
A controlled delivery of the package was conducted to home on East 35th Street; Carter and the package were located inside the home, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Davenport Police Department. The marijuana did not have an affixed Iowa Drug Tax Stamp that is required by the Code of Iowa, according to the affidavits.
Carter admitted the package was intended for him. He believed it contained three to four pounds of marijuana. He also admitted to selling and using marijuana.
Carter posted $10,000 through a bail bond company and was released from the Scott County Jail early Tuesday. He will make an initial court appearance on the charges Wednesday.
Police arrested a second person, Darrell Alvertus Thurston, who lives in the home, on charges of possession with intent to deliver and failure to affix drug tax stamp.
According to affidavits filed in his case, officers found high-grade marijuana, packaging material, a digital scale and drug paraphernalia in his bedroom.
The marijuana was packaged in two separate plastic bags with a total weight of more than 42.5 grams, according to the affidavits.
Thurston admitted that the marijuana was his, according to the affidavits.
Court records show he posted $5,000 through a bail bond company and was released from the jail Monday night. A preliminary hearing is scheduled June 8.
In September 2013, Carter was given a deferred judgement and placed on five years of probation on a charge of failure to affix drug tax stamp. Prosecutors have filed several applications to revoke his probation, most recently on in April. Court records also show a $5,000 cash-bond was filed on his behalf and he was released from the jail pending a probation revocation hearing May 24.
In May 2016, Carter was given a suspended two-year prison sentence and placed on a year of probation on a charge of domestic abuse assault. Court records show that he was discharged from probation in that case in May 2017.