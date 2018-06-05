A 12-year-old boy was arrested in Clinton Sunday after police say he stole from a boat, threatened the owner when confronted, and tortured a cat.
Clinton police officers responded around 8:45 a.m. to a report of a burglary in process in the 500 block of 5th Avenue, police said in a media release Tuesday.
Officers found the owner of the home restraining the boy, according to the release.
Police said in the release that that the boy committed a theft from a trailered boat in the yard of the home and, when confronted, he displayed a knife and threatened to harm the owner.
The investigation also revealed that the boy also tortured the owner’s cat, which had been cut and burned, according to the release.
The cat was taken to a local veterinary clinic, where it died from its injuries.
The boy was charged with first-degree burglary and animal torture. No other information, including the boy’s name, was released Tuesday.