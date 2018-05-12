The Henry County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying the person who burglarized the Alpha Pharmacy early Saturday.
Deputies responded to an alarm at the pharmacy at 2:10 a.m. The pharmacy is located at 211 S. 1st St., in Alpha.
Deputies found that the pharmacy had been burglarized, and sheriff’s investigators determined that prescription medications had been taken.
Investigators were able to get an image of the burglar from the store’s security camera.
Anyone with knowledge of the suspect or witnessed any suspicious vehicles or activity in that area is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff's Department at 309-937-3911 or Henry County Crime Stoppers 800-227-2324 or 309-937-2324.